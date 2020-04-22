Two KDHE employees test positive for coronavirus

Live Now
President Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force Wednesday briefing
Coronavirus in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas Department of Health and Environment offices are shut down after two employees tested positive for coronavirus.

One employee at the Forbes campus in Topeka and another at the office in Ford County have coronavirus. The employee at the Forbes location hasn’t been in the office since April 15.

Both offices are closed out of an abundance of caution to allow the offices to be thoroughly cleaned.

KDHE spokesperson Kristi Zears said, “Protocols set by the CDC, state and local health departments are being followed in both cases.”

