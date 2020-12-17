Two major event venues allowing fans at sporting events

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After nine months, some normalcy is returning to Wichita.

Two major event venues are allowing visitors inside.

Sedgwick County has signed off on two big events. The first at Hartman Arena on Friday. The second at Intrust Bank Arena on January 1.

Hartman Arena said it’s excited to kick off the first home games for the Wichita Wings.

“We haven’t had a ticketed event like this really since March more than anything, so for us to get kicked off and a lot of the venues in our market, this is a huge step in the right direction,” said Hartman Arena Executive Director Ben Bolander.

Intrust Bank Arena isn’t far behind as it carves out plans for Wichita Thunder’s first match up on January 1.

“While it’s not a 15,000 sold-out concert, we can’t wait to just see the community back in our building and enjoying events,” said Intrust Bank Arena Booking and Marketing Director Christine Pileckas.

Intrust Bank Arena will hold 1,500 fans at 11.5% capacity.

Hartman will hold 250 fans, at 5% capacity but looks to increase that as the weeks continue.

Both will require masks, have touchless ticketing, blocked off rows, social distancing guidelines, and more.

Venues like the Cotillion and Wave said its events may have to wait until June.

“We’re just kind of holding tight right now, there have been so many fluctuations for the last nine months and there are so many inconsistencies in local ordinances across the country, it’s very hard to route tours right now,” said Wave and Cotillion Owner Adam Hartke.

The Sedgwick County health officer said as cases go down, he feels more comfortable allowing bigger events.

“We’re trying to do our best to balance the needs of our public for entertainment and other things as well as trying to keep the numbers down,” said Dr. Garold Minns.

Both arenas said they are hopeful for the future.

“Times are changing for the better and we’ll get there eventually,” said Bolander.

Dr. Minns said if the positivity rate goes back up, he will reevaluate the next steps for venues, but said the vaccine is showing promise for the future.

