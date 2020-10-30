Two more COVID-19 clusters identified at Sedgwick County nursing homes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County has partnered with Reflection Living to jointly provide an update on newly identified clusters at Pearl House on South Maize Ct. and Hidden Lakes on Circle Lake Rd.

There are 14 total cases with 12 residents and two staff members. All residents have been tested, and all staff are currently being tested.

“According to experts, older adults with or without pre-existing chronic conditions are at higher risk of COVID-19 infection and are also more likely to have severe cases requiring intubation, ventilator support, and intensive care,” said Adrienne Byrne, Sedgwick County Health Department Director. “We continue to utilize CDC and KDHE toolkits for long-term care recommendations and resident and staff safety.”

If a case is identified in an adult care home, Sedgwick County recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents.

LATEST STORIES: