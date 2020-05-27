Two more deaths linked to the coronavirus in Finney County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Health officials in Finney County say there have been two more deaths related to the coronavirus within the county.

The deaths are the 7th and 8th for the Garden City area.

One of the victims was a man in his 70s who had no underlying medical conditions. The other victim was a man in his 60s who did have underlying medical conditions.

The Finney County Health Department reports there have been 1,451 positive cases of COVID-19 in Finney County since the coronavirus pandemic began. 1,620 people have tested negative for the illness.

Finney County sent out this advice for residents:

Limit your time in public places.

Practice social distancing by staying six (6) feet away from other people.

Wear a cloth face mask when social distancing is difficult.

Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Disinfect frequently used objects such as your phone or keys upon return to your home.



If you are experiencing a fever, chills, muscle aches, joint pain, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, new onset of loss of taste or smell, or diarrhea, please contact the Finney County COVID-19 hotline at (620) 272-3600, Monday-Saturday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

