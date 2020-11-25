Two Salina businesses are included on the KDHE coronavirus cluster list

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) updated its list of coronavirus clusters Wednesday. On the very long list, there are two Salina businesses in the “Bar or Restaurant” category.

According to the KDHE, Big Nose Kate’s Billiards Tournament is linked to a cluster of 6 cases within the last 14 days and Buffalo Wild Wings is linked to a cluster of 7 cases in the last 7 days.

The City of Salina and Saline County are taking actions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

A Saline County Public Health Order that limits mass gatherings went into effect last Sunday. It limits gatherings to 15 people or less in any indoor space.

It also limits hours for bars and restaurants to be open – 5 a.m. to midnight. The health department says the restriction is not about shutting down businesses, it is about limiting large group gatherings.

The City and County also made changes to the mask order that will go into effect this Saturday:

The definition of “room” was added to define a room as a part or division of a building enclosed by full-height walls, floors, and ceiling.

Language was updated to read that if you are in a public space, regardless if you can distance yourself from others or not, you must wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose.

An additional exemption was added for persons who are in a room with no other persons present.

Read more about the Saline County Mask Mandate Resolution at Saline.org. Read the City of Salina Mask Ordinance at Salina.KS.US.

Law enforcement officers can issue citations for violating either the mask mandate or the public health order.

To report active violations of mass gatherings, call the non-emergency dispatch phone number: 785-826-7210. For general complaints or questions, email facemasks@salina.org.