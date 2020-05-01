Unemployment benefits timeline; When you can expect your money

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Thousands of Kansans are out of work and struggling to get their unemployment benefits. The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) released a timeline of what people can expect in the coming weeks.

Everyone who has applied and qualified for unemployment so far, should receive their first $600 extra unemployment payment by end of the week, at the latest. On Saturday, May 9th, KDOL will send out back payments for the weekly $600 payment. It will still take 2-3 days to get to your bank account or debit card.

On Tuesday, May 12th, the following Kansans can begin to apply for unemployment assistance:

Self-employed

Independent contractors

Non-profit employees

Gig workers

Remember, in order to get this federal funding, you must first apply for state unemployment and be denied. You must have proof that you were denied when applying for this federal assistance. Payments will begin going out on Monday, May 25th, nearly two months after the Governor signed on for federal aid under the CARES Act.

For Kansans who have previously used all of their unemployment benefits (beginning July 2, 2018 or later), they will be able to get a 13-week benefit extension beginning in late May. An exact payment date has not yet been determined.

Everyone qualifying for unemployment will also get the additional weekly $600.

