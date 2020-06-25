Union: Positive case of COVID-19 at Textron Aviation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge #70 says there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Textron Aviation.

In a letter to members, the union said, “we need to all remember this brother/sister at this time of need in our prayers and continued support to get through this. At this time the company and Union are doing everything necessary to assure the safety of everyone directly and indirectly involved.”

The union said to contact the United Way for testing information. The number is 211.

