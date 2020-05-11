United Way Help Center now taking appointments for individuals financially affected by COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – United Way of the Plains announced today that individuals financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or aviation-related layoffs can begin making appointments for the United Way Help Center. The center will assist individuals who have been laid-off or furloughed or self-employed individuals whose business has been severely affected by the pandemic or aviation-related layoffs.

To set up an appointment, individuals must call United Way’s information line by dialing 2-1-1 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Note: United Way 211 is available 24/7 for other calls, but appointments for the Help Center must be made during these hours.) Everyone who calls for an appointment by May 15 and meets requirements will receive an appointment for the session that starts June 1. The center will be open on a monthly basis as long as funds are available.

“We know people have been hurt financially by this pandemic and we want to help,” said Patrick J. Hanrahan, president and CEO of United Way of the Plains. “We can’t replace paychecks, but we can help with basic needs such as rent/mortgage, utilities, and food. The center also matches individuals to many other needed services.”

To qualify for help through the Help Center, individuals must:

Pre-register by calling United Way’s information line by dialing 2-1-1

Have been laid-off, furloughed and approved for unemployment compensation between July 1, 2019 and the present (not fired, quit, or on paid medical leave) or are self-employed and whose business has been severely affected by the pandemic (the individual’s job or business was/is in Sedgwick, Butler, Sumner or Cowley counties or individual lives in those counties)

Show that they have emergency financial needs and have insufficient personal resources to adequately provide shelter and food

Services at the Help Center will include:

Emergency financial assistance (food, utilities, and shelter). Checks will be written directly to the landlord, bank or utility company. No cash on premises.

Food assistance

Budget and debt management counseling from Consumer Credit Counseling Service

Arrangements for utility bill payment plans

Help applying for government programs

Job training and job search assistance

Continuing education information

The Help Center will implement pandemic safety measures, including: face masks required for all entering the building, limiting the number of people in the building at one time, social distancing, disinfectant wipe-downs, etc.

Operational assistance at the Help Center provided by Catholic Charities. Financial assistance through the Help Center is being provided by United Way of the Plains’ Pandemic Fund which is receiving money from individuals and organizations. The Pandemic Fund can still be given to online at www.unitedwayplains.org/pandemicfund or Checks with “Pandemic Fund” in the memo can be sent to United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202.

