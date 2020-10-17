United Way of the Plains and Sedgwick County Health Department open an Asymptomatic testing site

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita residents on Saturday were tested for COVID-19 regardless of whether they were showing symptoms.

The Sedgwick County Health Department and United Way of the Plains teamed up to offer asymptomatic testing. The results of the testing will come back in approximately four days.

“They don’t have to have symptoms, they don’t have to be a teacher, they don’t have to have any special, or be anybody special they just simply want to test,” said Mark Stump, director of services at the United Way of The Plains.

If you were not able to get an appointment for the asymptomatic testing, there are other options. People can make an appointment with a non-profit organization or with the county to get tested. The only downside is the person must have COVID-19 symptoms. The health department has not specified when it will have another asymptomatic testing site.

“When we are able to offer it to the priority populations and still have slots left, then, we want to offer it to the general community that still just may have concerns if they have been exposed or just want to know for sure,” said Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne.

If you have any questions on how or where to schedule an appointment you can call the United Way of the Plains at 211.

