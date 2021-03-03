United Way of the Plains donates 273,500 masks to students, teachers and staff at local Title I schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The United Way of the Plains is donating 273,500 face masks to protect students, teachers, and staff from COVID-19 at 49 local Wichita Public Schools receiving federal Title I funding.

“Keeping students, teachers and staff safe requires adequate resources,” said Pete Najera, United Way of the Plains President and CEO. “Providing masks to local schools helps maintain critical learning during these difficult times. This is just one way United Way is working to create an equitable, safe and healthy community for all.”

Each individual will receive five washable masks. Distribution to local schools began this week.

“We want to thank the United Way for its donation of masks,” said Suzy Finn, Wichita Public Schools Marketing and Strategic Partnerships Supervisor. “This donation ensures that all students and staff have more than one mask for each day of the school week, increasing the likelihood that all are able to safely mask up at all times on school properties.”

The masks were donated to United Way of the Plains through America’s Mask Challenge, which calls on companies and community organizations to partner to keep Title I schools across the country equipped for safe, in-person instruction.

Masks were produced by HanesBrands to meet CDC safety standards.