United Way offers help to people dealing with loss of income

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The United Way of the Plains is assisting people whose income has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic or through layoffs and furloughs.

It is asking people who need assistance to call for an appointment at the Help Center. Dial 211 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Aug. 21.

If you call this week and meet requirements you will receive an appointment for the help session that starts Aug. 31.

Requirements:

Pre-register by calling United Way’s information line by dialing 211

Have been laid-off, furloughed and approved for unemployment compensation between July 1, 2019 and the present (not fired, quit, or on paid medical leave) or are self-employed and whose personal income has been severely affected by the pandemic (the individual’s job or business was/is in Sedgwick, Butler, Sumner or Cowley counties or individual lives in those counties)

Show that they have emergency financial needs and have insufficient personal resources to adequately provide shelter and food

The United Way Help Center can offer:

Emergency financial assistance (utilities and shelter). Checks will be written directly to the landlord, bank or utility company. No cash on premises.

Food assistance from Kansas Food Bank

Budget and debt management counseling from Consumer Credit Counseling Service

Arrangements for utility bill payment plans

