University of Kansas begins classes amid COVID-19 concerns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas started classes Monday amid concern about how the coronavirus pandemic will disrupt the fall semester.

The university is requiring every student, faculty and staff member who plans to be on campus to be tested for the virus.

Last week, results from people who arrived on campus early found 89 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 87 were students, with a majority from fraternities and sororities, which allowed members to move back early.

Over the weekend, Chancellor Douglas Girod issued a cease and desist order against two fraternities after social media posts showed large groups gathered outside the group’s homes without masks or social distancing.

