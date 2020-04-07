University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City hints flattening curve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Doctors at The University of Kansas Health System say there’s a hint that the curve is flattening today as the count of inpatients with COVID-19 was 33, the same as reported yesterday. Nine patients are on ventilators, the same number as yesterday. They have four or five patients waiting for test results.

Doctors during the conference reminded us to wash our hands and teach our children proper hand hygiene, to keep hands away from their face and to cough into their elbow. They cautioned there is still much work to be done.

Dr. Steve Stites, MD, Chief Medical Officer at the health system, says he knows Easter is this Sunday, but the best advice is to not have the big traditional family gathering this year, and maybe postpone it till later in the year when the crisis has passed.

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, MD, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control, said that masks are mainly for keeping you from spreading germs rather than protecting you from others.