University of Kansas shortens its in-person fall semester

Coronavirus in Kansas

KU campus (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas announced Monday it will shorten the time students are on campus for the fall semester as it seeks to block a coronavirus wave.

Under the plan, classes would begin in person as scheduled on Aug. 24 and in-person instruction would end just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that after Thanksgiving, there will be a week to study for finals, which will be done remotely. As of Monday, Kansas has at least 11,419 cases. The state health department also said that the number of COVID-19 deaths rose by two to 245.

Wichita State and Kansas State University also announced shortened times students will be on campus.

