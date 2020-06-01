University of Kansas sued over refunds related to COVID-19

Live Now
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Two University of Kansas students are suing the school over refunds and other funds they believe they should have received after the classes and activities were moved online or canceled because of the coronovirus pandemic.

Several universities across the country are facing similar lawsuits.

The two anonymous female students based in Johnson County contend the university has refused to issue refunds for campus fees for activities they could not participate in since being sent home in March.

They also object to receiving credits for dining packages, rather than refunds. Kansas spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the university would not comment on the lawsuit.

