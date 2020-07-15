University of Kansas to test all students, staff for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas says it will test for COVID-19 all students, faculty, and staff who return to campus for the fall semester.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a video message Wednesday that the university has made arrangements with the Clinical Reference Laboratory in nearby Lenexa to conduct the saliva testing.
On-campus housing at the university will be setting aside rooms for quarantining if students do exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for the respiratory virus.
