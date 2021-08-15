Unvaccinated Johnson County employees must get tested weekly

Click here for coronavirus updates

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The most populous county in Kansas is requiring its employees to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing if they aren’t vaccinated.

Johnson County Manager Penny Postoak Ferguson said that only 46% of county employees had reported being fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Countywide, nearly 58% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Beginning Aug. 23, government employees who are not fully vaccinated must get tested once a week.

The Kansas City Star reports that employees who work in departments providing direct care to residents are subject to tests up to twice weekly.

