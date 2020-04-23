Update: 52 coronavirus cases and 3 deaths at Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

A Clearwater nursing home is considered the source of one of the clusters of coronavirus in Kansas. (KSN photo)

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KSNW) – The number of positive coronavirus cases at a Clearwater nursing home is now up to 52 with three deaths.

A joint news release from Sedgwick County, the City of Clearwater and from Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center says 43 residents and nine staff members at the center have tested positive for COVID-19.

After the cluster of cases was first found at the center, officials tested all the residents. They are still waiting for test results on some residents.

Seven residents who were hospitalized will return to the Center by Thursday night.

The facility officials say they are following recommendations from the Sedgwick County Health Department and KDHE, and are working to contain the spread of the disease and they have increased the number of workers to handle the additional workload.

