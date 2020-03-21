UPDATE: Reno County confirms second presumptive positive COVID-19 case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County Emergency Management officials along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) confirmed on Sunday the second presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in a Reno County resident.

Reno County officials say the patient is a male in their 40’s and recently traveled to a known communal transmission state.

On Friday, officials confirmed the first presumptive positive patient in Reno county. They said the patient is older than 60 years of age and is in home isolation per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

KDHE continues to work with the Reno County Health Department and the CDC to identify and contact people who may have come into contact with the individual while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.

LATEST STORIES: