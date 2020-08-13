USD 259: 3 Wichita schools have COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools is confirming cases of COVID-19 in at least three schools in the district.

KSN News received a tip from a viewer on the cases. KSN reached out to USD 259, and a spokesperson said Cessna, Curtis, and Sowers have cases.

The district spokesperson said, “We are following our COVID protocol at those schools for a confirmed case, which is contact tracing and notification. Those who are considered close contacts have been notified.”

Wichita Public Schools has set Sept. 8 as a start day for school. However, teachers have returned for orientation and in-service.

