USD 259: ‘Strongly encourage every employee and student to wear a face mask as the school year begins, regardless of vaccination status’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita School District sent the following message to parents/families on Wednesday. The message is published in its entirety below:

“Good afternoon WPS parents and caregivers,

Our WPS community is ready to welcome your students back to school next week for an awesome year of learning! Your feedback told us that you place the highest level of importance on safe learning environments for your students. We do too!

For this reason, I’m writing to share my administrative recommendation with you regarding our COVID protocol for the 2021-22 school year beginning next Thursday. This outline will be presented to the Wichita Board of Education next Monday, August 9, for their consideration and recommended approval.

Our administrative recommendation will strongly encourage every employee and student to wear a face mask as the school year begins, regardless of vaccination status . This recommendation aligns directly with national and state guidelines regarding masking. If we all do our part and model the behavior we want to see from our students, then we will maintain safe schools and allow both staff and students to maximize teaching and learning time in schools, which experts across the country say is the best-possible place for our students to be.

In addition, the recommendation will include that all visitors will be required to wear a mask when they are inside of our school buildings, regardless of vaccination status . In short, anyone who doesn’t have a WPS-issued identification badge falls within this expectation.

Following the Board of Education meeting on Monday, we will have additional information to share with you concerning our COVID protocol for students. If you would like to schedule free, no-cost COVID testing for your student or any member of your household, you can do so at 973-4790, or learn more online at https://www.usd259.org/WPSadvance.

Please know we VALUE YOU and look forward to a remarkable year of learning in the Wichita Public Schools!”

