USD 259 athletic director releases tentative fall sports schedule ahead of BOE meeting next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As students, parents, and coaches wait for the Wichita school board to review a task force recommendation next week, the USD 259 athletic director is already releasing sports schedules.

“The board asked on Monday if we could do something as just the league (GWAL) and really by the next day we had those schedules made up,” said Athletic Director J. Means.

USD 259 Athletic Director J. Means says if fall sports comeback, there is already a plan for football volleyball and soccer.

Volleyball and Soccer are tentatively set to be the first to play on September 10. High School football teams would start on September 12.

GWAL football schedule



Volleyball and soccer schedules

“We would be playing each other in all of those three sports. We still need to work something on tennis, cross country, and golf, but we will get to that,” Means added.

While teams are not able to huddle up right now, Means said individual players should still be ready to go if they get the green light next week, so players need to stay in shape individually.

“I know it has been disappointing for them, but there is still a chance, keep conditioning and be ready to go if we get the okay to get going next Wednesday,” Means said.

If nothing changes the district does have the opportunity to play in the spring with KSHSAA laying out that option for Kansas schools Friday afternoon. It gives the district an option but means is hoping when the leaves turn for fall, sports will still be alive.

“It still would be tough because now you are doing some spring sports and fall sports and you have coaches who do both and athletes who do both. But, again, we would make it work if this is what we need to do,” he said.

This new schedule only includes seven of the Greater Wichita Atheltic League, Kapaun, and Bishop Carroll are not on there as they have already set their schedules to play.

The board meets next week to hear a recommendation from the superintendents COVID task force before deciding to continue or to still not host fall sports.

