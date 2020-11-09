USD 259 BOE: Monday meeting to address rising COVID-19 numbers and next steps

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education is hosting a special meeting Monday evening to discuss current COVID-19 high numbers, and the district’s plans on how to address it, and possible next steps.

Click here for staff report

Under the district’s gating criteria that was adopted in August, if the COVID-19 positive case rate is above 15%, the district is in the red zone which calls for full remote learning, but USD 259 BOE members say it’s not an easy decision to make.

“We have a lot of students out there that are not being affected that much and teachers as well for the elementary students to be left home to have that inconsistency in learning not having that structure — that is a very very critical part of their development,” said Ron Rosales, USD 259 BOE member

On Monday evening, school board members will hear from medical professionals. The board will also vote on spending nearly one million-dollars on 2,500 additional WiFi devices.

