USD 259 BOE to discuss 4th quarter learning model in Monday meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education announced Friday that on Monday, March 8, they will meet to discuss current COVID-19 data in the community, and make a decision on the learning model for the fourth quarter of the academic year which begins on March 29.

WPS administration shared they are considering a recommendation that will:

Bring onsite secondary students to school five days a week, and

Continue MySchool Remote for families who choose to complete the year in that learning model.

USD 259 said additional details of the recommendation will be shared with the BOE Monday evening. Community data indicators, district indicators, and the increasing number of staff being vaccinated all contribute to a learning climate that allows WPS to safely consider a plan of this nature to conclude the academic year.

Families will not see any changes if their student is an elementary onsite learner, enrolled in Education Imagine Academy, or currently being served through a temporary services plan.

The district will send information to staff and families following the board’s final decision on the fourth quarter learning model.

For more information on Monday’s meeting, click here.