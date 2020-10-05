USD 259 BOE to discuss allowing fans at fall sports games

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fans in the stands could soon be the reality at Wichita Public Schools as Sedgwick County coronavirus numbers continue to decline.

Monday, the USD 259 Board of Education will discuss it.

“It has been a long time since East High has started off like this and been contenders like this,” said head coach Ene Akpan.

The East High Blue Aces have an ace in its freshman quarterback and are a must-see football. Unfortunately, only the media, players, and coaches get to see it live.

“I think the biggest thing is Friday night lights, and it is not really Friday night lights without the fans in the seats, and the kids want that,” said Akpan.

At least one board member is trying to change that. Ron Rosales says when he looks at the stadiums he believes there is enough room to have fans at a safe distance while wearing masks.

“Well, I am thinking that this is something we are really going to benefit from to make sure to provide some sort of normalcy for our parents, students, and everybody involved,” said Akpan.

Even before the board voted to accept the superintendent’s plans to allow fall sports, Rosales threw his hat in the ring to allow fans, and should it come to a vote on Monday, he says he is still a fan of the idea.

“Well, it is on the agenda. I am not sure how it is going to go because I know there are still some feelings about the safety and the organization, how it is going to be organized, and if we do give out tickets how many? So, I understand that, but I need to make sure they know that again like I was saying it means a lot to them,” said Rosales.

“I think that is a great thing to get some normalcy around here,” added Akpan.

