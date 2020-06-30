USD 259 continues to discuss a return to school plan

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 259 is continuing to discuss a return to school plan during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials say the final plan will come in mid-July.

Nearly half of parents surveyed want kids back in school. Others prefer a blended hybrid approach, with students attending in shifts on alternating days, or an online approach. If online learning moves forward, most parents want a consistent schedule of assigned classes, and the second most important was providing the necessary technology to do online learning.

As for USD 259 staff, the majority supports physical attendance with adequate safety precautions and less support an online plan.

Officials admit plans will change in regard to COVID-19. The onsite scenario would focus on health and safety, the hybrid scenario would allow the district to pivot dependent on public health, and an online scenario would be required in case classes must be discontinued.

“There is not a person involved who isn’t making the best possible decisions for our students and our staff. But we also know, there isn’t going to be a decision made upon where everyone is going to agree with,” said USD 259 Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson.

State guidelines will be finalized July 16, and Wichita schools hopes to finalize July 20.

For more check out the district’s website.

