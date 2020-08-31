USD 259 COVID-19 Advisory Committee discusses fall activities, no recommendations made just yet

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 259 Superintendent’s COVID-19 Advisory Committee met for the first time since it was formed, but no recommendations for sports or activities have been made just yet.

The group is made up of more than 20 health professionals, local leaders, business owners, and even parents.

“Everybody somehow has some type of skin in the game here,” said Esau Freeman, member of the COVID-19 Advisory Committee. “I think that it’s just important to hear all those people out and have a reasonable and calm discussion about it.”

In the committee’s first meeting, members said they took a look at the latest Sedgwick County COVID-19 numbers and mental health effects on students.

“It helps that our data from the Sedgwick County Health Department shows our cases in our 14-day average is decreasing right now, so that is a good trend to see,” said Kimberly Howard, president of United Teachers of Wichita. “I hope that holds.”

The much anticipated sports and activities discussion was also part of the meeting.

“It wasn’t talk about individual sports or school activities,” said Howard. “It was more of we’re looking at what are considered low risk, moderate risk, high-risk sports, and how that could affect some of our data.”

“That seems to be the flip flop of the argument,” said Freeman. “Are we hurting our kids worse avoiding COVID or hurting their mental health? We’re really trying to weigh all these factors out.”

Members said while no recommendations have been made just yet, their main goal is to have a safe environment for everyone once school starts.

“We don’t want to make any rash decisions which would prolong mask-wearing or that would prolong keeping us out of school,” said Freeman. “Let’s be patient and let’s be kind to one another as we move forward in these discussions. I want to make sure that we did the best we could.”

Committee members said there is no set schedule for upcoming meetings, but the district will notify them 24 hours in advance before each meeting and they will come as needed. The members do not make decisions for the district, only give feedback and recommendations.

Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson will relay the information and feedback from the committee meeting to the Board of Education before Tuesday (Sept. 1) night’s meeting.

The meeting is set to start at 6 pm. at North High School.

