Thursday, July 23
- Chester I. Lewis Academy High School Drive-thru Graduation
- 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Chester Lewis Academy, 1847 N. Chautauqua
- Adult Learning Center Drive-thru Graduation
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Chester Lewis Academy, 1847 N. Chautauqua
- Towne East Learning Center Drive-thru Graduation
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Towne East Mall
Friday, July 24
- Dunlap Transition Center at Chisholm Drive-thru Graduation
- 6-8 p.m., Dunlap Center, 2515 E. Osie
- Sowers Alternative High School Drive-thru Graduation
- 6:45 p.m., Sowers Multi-Purpose Room, 2400 Wassall
Saturday, July 25
- East High School Drive-thru Graduation
- 8-11 a.m., East High, 2301 E. Douglas
- North High School Drive-thru Graduation
- 8 a.m.-12 p.m., North High, 1437 Rochester
- Heights High School Drive-thru Graduation *
- 9-11 a.m., Heights High, 5301 N. Hillside
- Southeast High School Drive-thru Graduation *
- 9 a.m.-noon, Southeast High, 2641 S. 127th St. East
- West High School Drive-thru Graduation *
- 10-11:30 a.m., West High, 820 S. Osage
- Levy Special Education Center Drive-thru Graduation
- 10 a.m., Levy Special Education Center, 400 N. Woodchuck
- South High School Drive-thru Graduation *
- 3-6:30 p.m., South High, 701 W. 33rd St. S.
- Northeast Magnet High School Drive-thru Graduation *
- 7-8:30 p.m., Northeast Magnet, 5550 N. Lycee
- Northwest High School Drive-thru Graduation *
- 6-9 p.m., Northwest High, 1220 N. Tyler Rd.
LATEST STORIES:
- Taylor’s Forecast: Another round of showers and storms tonight before temperatures return to 100 tomorrow
- Animal print, beads or plain black, masks become about style
- USD 259 drive-thru graduation dates
- Harvey County confirms COVID-19 cluster among staff at retirement facility
- American Athletic Conference releases statement on return to competition