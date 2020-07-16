Click here for coronavirus updates

USD 259 drive-thru graduation dates

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday, July 23

  • Chester I. Lewis Academy High School Drive-thru Graduation
    • 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Chester Lewis Academy, 1847 N. Chautauqua
  • Adult Learning Center Drive-thru Graduation
    • 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Chester Lewis Academy, 1847 N. Chautauqua
  • Towne East Learning Center Drive-thru Graduation
    • 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Towne East Mall

Friday, July 24

  • Dunlap Transition Center at Chisholm Drive-thru Graduation
    • 6-8 p.m., Dunlap Center, 2515 E. Osie
  • Sowers Alternative High School Drive-thru Graduation
    • 6:45 p.m., Sowers Multi-Purpose Room, 2400 Wassall

Saturday, July 25

  • East High School Drive-thru Graduation
    • 8-11 a.m., East High, 2301 E. Douglas
  • North High School Drive-thru Graduation
    • 8 a.m.-12 p.m., North High, 1437 Rochester
  • Heights High School Drive-thru Graduation *
    • 9-11 a.m., Heights High, 5301 N. Hillside
  • Southeast High School Drive-thru Graduation *
    • 9 a.m.-noon, Southeast High, 2641 S. 127th St. East
  • West High School Drive-thru Graduation *
    • 10-11:30 a.m., West High, 820 S. Osage
  • Levy Special Education Center Drive-thru Graduation
    • 10 a.m., Levy Special Education Center, 400 N. Woodchuck
  • South High School Drive-thru Graduation *
    • 3-6:30 p.m., South High, 701 W. 33rd St. S.
  • Northeast Magnet High School Drive-thru Graduation *
    • 7-8:30 p.m., Northeast Magnet, 5550 N. Lycee
  • Northwest High School Drive-thru Graduation *
    • 6-9 p.m., Northwest High, 1220 N. Tyler Rd.

