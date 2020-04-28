USD 259 looking at possible traditional graduation ceremony in July if stay-at-home order is lifted

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita Public Schools_448623

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools shared some updates Monday, including the possibility of traditional high school graduation ceremonies in July.

USD 259 stated that in July they are planning ‘traditional high school cap and gown commencement ceremonies’ for each school under the presumption that in-person gathering restrictions would have been lifted by then. District officials stated they are currently working on finalizing the dates and will share more information down the road. 

USD 259 shared updates on the new resources they now have available for students and parents. The New Continuous Learning Opportunities include the WPSLearn Together video series featuring district teachers, and also online learning opportunities from local partners like Exploration Place, Sedgwick County Zoo, Cowtown, and Botanica. For more information, click here.

District officials also introduced the Digital Literacy for Parents program with online sessions focusing on digital parenting and connecting with teachers in Microsoft Teams. Parents can get suggestions on how to best support their children while they learn and socialize in a virtual world. The first session will be offered twice: Wednesday, April 29, at 10 a.m. and Thursday, April 30, at 5 p.m. For more information on these free resources, click here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories