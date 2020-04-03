Watch Live: USD 259 superintendent gives update on continued learning for Wichita students

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The superintendent of Wichita Public Schools will hold a briefing at 4:00 p.m. to provide an update on continuous learning options for students.
The students have had access to paper packets of materials and to online resources in the first phase of learning at home.
You can watch the live stream of Dr. Alicia Thompson
