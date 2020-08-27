USD 259 will continue helping families during the pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools will continue to provide meals for students choosing to learn from home. On Thursday, parents will receive a link via text message or email asking them to register for free or reduce lunch benefits. The form needs to be filled out before September 3. Parents will be able to pick up their first box full of food for their children on September 10.

Inside the box, there will be 10 different meals. Five breakfast meals and five lunch meals.

Parents do not have to bring their children when picking up the food, but they must bring a form of identification and the meal order form.



“We will have a few additional meals for those available at every site for those that are not able to complete that meal order, and we will also have meals orders forms available on site for those to fill out the following week,” said David Paul, USD 259 nutrition services.

Parents will have to fill out that same form each week in order to continue receiving the extra help.

The five locations pick up locations are Chester Lewis, North High School, West High School, Enterprise Elementary School, and Curtis Middle School.

USD 259 will be handing out the boxes full of food each Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. that begins on Thursday, September 10.

