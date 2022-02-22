WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Board of Education will meet Tuesday to discuss masks in school. The meeting will happen at noon in room 813 in the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor.

The meeting was originally scheduled for last week, but it was postponed due to the winter weather.

Three of the newest members called the meeting. Republicans Kathy Bond, Diane Albert and Hazel Stabler, sent a message to all the board members asking for the meeting. Bond, Albert, and Stabler all mentioned the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on schools as reasons they ran for election to the BOE.

In the request for the special meeting, they state, “The objective of the meeting is to remove the mask mandate, give parents the authority to make health decisions for their children, and make masking optional.”

The district passed a directive on August 23, 2021, which requires everyone over the age of three to wear a face mask in district buildings. During that time, the district said it would be evaluated periodically.

The discussion comes as many states are moving away from COVID protocols to an endemic state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down from a national seven-day average of 146,534 on Jan. 20 to 80,185 the week ending on Feb 13, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID data tracker.

In Kansas, COVID cases are at the lowest point since July.