USD 259 works to make sure no child goes hungry during remote learning period

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita students in quarantine will not go hungry. The district says it is working on plans to make sure those children who are moved to remote learning still have access to school meals. However, officials say it’s a balancing act.
“Part of the challenge that we are facing is part of the regulations for operating for the summer food program we have to maintain the integrity of the program and what that means is students that are attending in-person do not also receive meals, remote meals,” said Operations Division Director at Wichita Public Schools, Fabián Armendáriz.
The district is asking parents to call the nutrition services department at (316)-973-2160 to explain the status of their child.
The 12 food distribution locations are:
- Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center, 1847 N. Chautauqua
- Coleman Middle School, 1544 N. Governeour
- Curtis Middle School, 1031 S. Edgemoor
- Hadley Middle School, 1101 Dougherty
- Hamilton Middle School, 1407 S. Broadway
- Heights High School, 5301 N. Hillside
- Jardine Middle School, 3550 Ross Parkway
- Marshall Middle School, 1510 Payne
- Pleasant Valley Middle School, 2220 W. 29th North
- South High School, 701 W. 33rd South
- West High School, 820 S. Osage
- Wilbur Middle School, 340 N. Tyler
Parents can pick up the meals every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at one of these 12 locations.
LATEST STORIES:
- Child killed, 3 others injured in Oklahoma house explosion, officials say
- Newsfeed Now: Protests across America: Battle over SCOTUS vacancy heats up
- Senior citizens injured after teens fire paintballs at them in California
- Big 12 conference openers include 1st games for Baylor, TCU
- Utility worker identified, killed in crash while helping restore power in Sally aftermath