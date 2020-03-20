USD 262 Valley Center lets parents pick up students’ belongings, some exceptions

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Valley Center school district is letting parents pick up items the students may have left in class or items they may need in order to continue learning at home.

Families will be able to pick up materials such as eyeglasses, technology needs or band instruments.

If USD 262 does not consider items as immediately essential, families will not be able to get them yet. Families need to email the school principal about items they need to pick up.

To watch the USD 262 community forum that happened Thursday, click here.

The USD 262 School Closure Communications page also has important information.

Parents will soon be getting a survey via email through the school’s messaging system. It will help the district make plans on how to best continue teaching students who are at home.

