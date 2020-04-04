USD 373 changes meal pick up locations

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton Public schools announced on Saturday it will be changing its meal pick up locations starting Monday, April 6.

The schools that will no longer be a sack meal pick location are Cooper, Santa Fe and Chisholm.

School officials say staff will no longer make meals at Walton Rural Life Center but will continue to deliver food there as well as deliver meals to that location.

Staff will be serving meals at Newton High School, Northridge, Sunset, South Breeze and Slate Creek on all regularly scheduled school days from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

USD 373 says the changes will help alleviate staffing difficulties, keep everyone healthy and give its maintenance team fewer areas to disinfect.

