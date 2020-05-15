Click here for coronavirus updates

USDA food inspector in Dodge City dies from coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture food safety inspector died Wednesday from COVID-19, according to a union official to TIME magazine.

The inspector was located in Dodge City, said Paula Schelling, acting national joint council chairperson for food inspection locals for the American Federation of Government Employees. 

The USDA confirmed the inspector’s death in a statement Thursday to TIME without addressing the cause.

“USDA can confirm the passing of an employee,” according to the statement. “The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. We thank those working on the front lines of our food supply chain for remaining on the job and for making sure the American people have access to safe food.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories