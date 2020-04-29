USDA responds to implementing President Trump’s executive order on meat and poultry processors

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNW) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue released the following statement Tuesday after President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order to keep meat and poultry processing facilities open during the COVID-19 national emergency.

“I thank President Trump for signing this executive order and recognizing the importance of keeping our food supply chain safe, secure, and plentiful. Our nation’s meat and poultry processing facilities play an integral role in the continuity of our food supply chain,” said Secretary Perdue.

In a statement, USDA said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the Department of Labor have put out guidance for plants to implement to help ensure employee safety to reopen plants or to continue to operate those still open.

USDA stated under the Executive Order and the authority of the Defense Production Act, they will work with meat processing to affirm they will operate in accordance with the CDC and OSHA guidance, and then work with state and local officials to ensure that these plants are allowed to operate to produce the meat protein that Americans need.

USDA said they will continue to work with the CDC, OSHA, FDA, and state and local officials to ensure that facilities implementing this guidance to keep employees safe can continue operating.

