VA to begin COVID-19 vaccinations at 3 sites in Kansas

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week at 128 additional sites using the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. The sites include three in Kansas: Dwight D. Eisenhower (Leavenworth) VA Medical Center, Colmery-O’Neil (Topeka) VA Medical Center, and Robert J. Dole (Wichita) VA Medical Center.

VA just announced the next group of sites to receive vaccine doses – Wichita, Topeka, Leavenworth and KC are all on the list – all will get the Moderna vaccine. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) December 21, 2020

On December 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is the second COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized.

“Having a second COVID-19 vaccine will enable us to reach more facilities and vaccinate more health care personnel and Veterans in additional parts of the country,” said VA Secretary Robert L. Wilkie. “We continue to implement our COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan and are grateful to be one step closer to seeing the end of this pandemic.”

Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, the VA will continue to vaccinate health care personnel, as well as community living center and spinal cord unit residents. As vaccine supplies increase, VA’s ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.

113 VA Medical Centers (VAMCs) and outpatient clinics will receive limited Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supplies this week. They include:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Dwight D. Eisenhower (Leavenworth) VA Medical Center

Colmery-O’Neil (Topeka) VA Medical Center

Robert J. Dole (Wichita) VA Medical Center

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

