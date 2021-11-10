Vaccine and testing clinics to continue statewide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vaccine and testing clinics will continue to be held across Kansas.

Although state funding ends in November for COVID tests, local health departments, providers and community groups will continue to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics across the state. Many events are scheduled now through December.

With the threat of COVID-19 and the Delta variant still present, the greatest concern is for unvaccinated Kansans. Therefore, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have recommended that all eligible Kansans age 5 and older receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

For adults over the age of 18, the FDA’s emergency use authorization covers the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Kansas has also adopted the CDC’s recommendation that all eligible Kansans receive booster shots. You can find a complete list of qualifications here.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), as of Nov. 10, 2021, 54.4% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Delta variant is highly contagious and is more than twice as contagious compared to previous variants.

The events listed below are a part of the sustained effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 by equipping Kansans with the ability to get vaccinated and/or tested. Free testing is available to everyone in Kansas regardless of vaccination status and testing history.

Additional vaccine and testing events may happen. For more information, visit knowbeforeyougoKS.com.

To learn more about the vaccines and even schedule an appointment, visit: kansasvaccine.gov/.

Events marked with an (*) are student-focused clinics that take place at schools.