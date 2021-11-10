Vaccine and testing clinics to continue statewide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vaccine and testing clinics will continue to be held across Kansas.
Although state funding ends in November for COVID tests, local health departments, providers and community groups will continue to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics across the state. Many events are scheduled now through December.
With the threat of COVID-19 and the Delta variant still present, the greatest concern is for unvaccinated Kansans. Therefore, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have recommended that all eligible Kansans age 5 and older receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
For adults over the age of 18, the FDA’s emergency use authorization covers the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Kansas has also adopted the CDC’s recommendation that all eligible Kansans receive booster shots. You can find a complete list of qualifications here.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), as of Nov. 10, 2021, 54.4% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Delta variant is highly contagious and is more than twice as contagious compared to previous variants.
The events listed below are a part of the sustained effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 by equipping Kansans with the ability to get vaccinated and/or tested. Free testing is available to everyone in Kansas regardless of vaccination status and testing history.
Additional vaccine and testing events may happen. For more information, visit knowbeforeyougoKS.com.
To learn more about the vaccines and even schedule an appointment, visit: kansasvaccine.gov/.
Events marked with an (*) are student-focused clinics that take place at schools.
|Barton County
|Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
What: Barton County Health Department, Vaccine Event
Vaccines Offered: TBD
Where: Barton County Health Department,
1300 Kansas Ave, Great Bend, KS
Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Butler County
|Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
What: El Dorado / Butler County, Testing Event
Where: Butler County Health Department,
206 N Griffith St, Suite B, El Dorado, KS
Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Jackson County
|Every Tuesday from Nov. 16 – Nov. 30, 2021
What: PBPN Health Center, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Moderna
Where: Prairie Band Potawatomi Health Center,
11400 158th Rd, Mayetta, KS
Hours: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Johnson County
|Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021
What: Old Mission United Methodist Church, Vaccine Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Roeland Elementary,
4900 Parish Dr., Roeland Park, KS
Hours: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Vaccines available for children ages 5 – 11
|Pottawatomie County
|Every Wednesday from Nov. 17 – Dec. 22, 2021
What: Pottawatomie County, Testing Event
Where: 503 Elm St, Wamego, KS
Hours: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|Riley County
|Saturday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021
What: Riley County Health Department, Vaccine Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
Where: Family and Child Resource Center,
2101 Claflin Rd, Manhattan, KS
Hours: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
This vaccine event is only for children ages 5 – 11
|Sedgwick County
|Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021
What: ComCare, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: ComCare,
4035 E Harry St, Wichita, KS
Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021
What: Wichita Union Rescue Mission, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Wichita Union Rescue Mission, 2800 N Hillside Ave, Wichita, KS
Hours: 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
|Every Monday and Thursday from Nov. 15 – Nov. 22, 2021
What: Holy Savior Catholic Church, Testing Event
Where: St. Paul AME / Holy Savior Catholic Church,
1209 Indiana Ave, Wichita, KS
Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Shawnee County
|Every Thursday and Friday from Nov. 12 –
Dec. 17, 2021 (except November 25 and 26)
What: Shawnee Museum Clinic, Vaccine Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Kansas History Museum,
6425 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|*Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 and Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021*
What: Jardine Elementary School, Vaccine Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Jardine Elementary School,
2600 SW 33rd St, Topeka, KS
Hours: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Vaccines available for children ages 5 – 11
|Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
What: Mobile Access Partnership, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Roosevelt House,
2221 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Friday, Nov. 19, 2021
What: Monroe Outreach & Engagement Ministry, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer
Where: Monroe Outreach and Engagement Ministry,
1301 S Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS
Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Wyandotte County
|Every Monday from Nov. 15 – Nov. 29, 2021
What: Cross-Lines Community Outreach, Vaccine and Testing Event
Vaccines Offered: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson
Where: Cross-Lines,
736 Shawnee Ave, Kansas City, KS
Hours: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.