Vaccine data for all Kansas counties available

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time since the coronavirus vaccines became available, Kansans can now see how many doses their county has received.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has put the list on the Kansas COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.

The dashboard is updated each Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the noon hour.

“My administration is prioritizing transparency and communication with public health officials and Kansans to deliver vaccines quickly and efficiently,” Governor Laura Kelly said in a statement. “As we progress through Phase 2 of our vaccination framework, I encourage Kansans to visit KansasVaccine.Gov or contact their local public health departments to learn more about signing up for the vaccine.”

As of January 25, Kansas has reported:

  • 132,145 people vaccinated (Up 9,208 since Friday)
  • 255,550 vaccine doses distributed (No change since Friday)

The state’s vaccine dashboard shows most rural counties have received 100 doses, while large counties, like Sedgwick and Johnson, have received 5,000-6,000 doses.

