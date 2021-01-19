Sedgwick County preparing for next phase of COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is preparing to begin phase two of vaccinations.

The deputy county manager said he expects the county to get some of the phase two vaccines by Friday, and if that is the case, a limited amount of people can begin vaccinations.

“Counties can move ahead once they have gone through in this case phase one, and if they have vaccine ready to get, they have the autonomy to go into phase two,” said Dr. Lee Norman, Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary.

“We are planning in anticipation that the governor will announce phase two,” said Tim Kaufman, deputy county manager.

Phase two includes those 65 years and older, but Kaufman said when the vaccines come only those 90 years old and older and those leftover from phase one can schedule an appointment.

“We are just going to walk from over 90 all the way down until we get to 65 plus, that’s our recommendation from Dr. Minns, and it all depends on vaccine availability,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman said while phase two is larger it’s hard to plan for more vaccine options when the county doesn’t know how many vaccines are coming.

“It’s just dribbling into the community slowly so we have had to modify our approach quite a bit,” said Kaufman.

Kaufman said he expects phase two to take at least six to eight weeks with about 111,000 people potentially needing to be vaccinated. Since this phase is an older population, people will be able to call to schedule or go online.