Valley Center might drop COVID rules after complaint

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The Valley Center school district is planning to vote Thursday on whether to drop its mask and social distancing requirements.

The discussion comes after the board received a complaint from former Sedgwick County Commissioner Richard Ranzau.

The board held a special hearing Monday to discuss the complaint from Ranzau, whose son attends Valley Center High School.

He invoked a new state law that requires a speedy hearing for anyone objecting to COVID-19 restrictions.

“If we continue wearing these masks, we’re inhibiting that natural God-given process of natural immunity. You need to be exposed to it. Our children need to be exposed to it. I want my child to be exposed to all those things because it helps him develop his immunity,” said Ranzau.

“Would we be doing this if this was the flu? It’s not the flu. It’s COVID-19. the instances of it being spread to others and causing great harm to others is there,” said Mike Bonner, Valley Center Schools assistant superintendent.

Ranzau argues the mask mandate and social distancing requirements implemented in August are no longer needed because COVID-19 infection rates have dropped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report