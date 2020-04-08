Virus outbreak that killed 4 at Kansas rehab facility could grow

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak that has killed four and sickened 33 others at a Kansas City, Kansas, rehabilitation facility has the potential to grow with another 27 tests pending.
Wyandotte County’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Greiner, blamed the surge of cases at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation on “a confluence of bad circumstances,” including a lag in testing results.
Greiner also said Tuesday that the close interactions required at a rehab facility helped fuel the spread.
Greiner said it appears it was caused by a staff member three weeks ago, although he stressed that officials are “not 100%” certain.
