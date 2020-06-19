Visitation hours expanded at Ascension Via Christi Hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Ascension Via Christi’s Wichita hospitals have expanded their visiting hours, but continue to screen and restrict the number of visitors and require that everyone to be masked to prevent the spread of infection.

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, St. Joseph and St. Teresa and Ascension Via Christi Rehabilitation Hospital are allowing every hospitalized patient, except for those undergoing treatment for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 or being seen in the Emergency Department, to have one designated one adult visitor between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The visiting hours do not apply to the Pediatrics, Labor and Delivery, Newborn Intensive Care Unit,

and pre- and post-operative care units, where there continues not to be defined hours of visitation.

All visitors must meet the screening criteria being employed at the entry points, which for visitors are the main lobby, ER and, at St. Francis, second-floor entrance from the parking garage. The screening includes taking visitors’ temperature as well as for potential illness or travel to areas of significant COVID-19 activity.

Those who cannot visit in person are encouraged to lend their support through the use of virtual platforms, such as Facebook or Skype.

“We appreciate the role family plays in the healing process and the importance of the presence of loved ones during family milestones,” said Sam Antonios, MD, chief medical officer for the Wichita hospitals. “However, our first priority continues to be protecting our patients and staff and helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community, so we are easing visitation restrictions gradually as we resume services.”

LATEST STORIES: