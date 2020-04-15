Visitors restricted to Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado due to pandemic



EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in El Dorado announced Tuesday that starting Wednesday, they are restricting visitors in order to maintain the safety of their patients, staff, and providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Wednesday, April 15, all visitors will be restricted. The hospital said the following three circumstances are excluded from this restriction: 1) one support person is allowed for labor, delivery and postpartum patients, 2) one parent/guardian is allowed for pediatric patients, 3) one support person is allowed for cancer center treatments. Only one designated support person is allowed for the duration of the hospitalization.

The hospital said all support persons are screened daily to meet proper criteria prior to entering. End-of-life visitation needs will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Patients coming to the Emergency Department may be accompanied by one person as needed

for care. However, if the patient is admitted, the visitor will not accompany the patient to the

inpatient unit.

The Emergency Department entrance is the only available point of entry to the hospital building.

Hospital based outpatient services continue to be available upon physician order (examples

include but not limited to lab work and x-rays). Hospital outpatients enter the facility through the

Emergency Department entrance and are screened prior to continuing to the outpatient

services. Outpatient rehab, cardiac rehab and cancer center entrances are still open at this time.



