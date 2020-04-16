3D printer owners ready to make testing equipment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From dental labs to homes, 3D printers are used on a daily basis throughout Wichita.

Those who use it for fun or for work are ready to help the health department with creating parts for testing kits.

On Monday, Dr. Lee Norman, Kansas Department of Health & Environment Secretary, said there is a need for more synthetic swabs. He said the swabs can be produced by 3D printers. Most are located in dental offices.

“We are putting out a request to dental offices that have these that we are willing to go into partnership with dental offices to produce these in the state of Kansas,” said Dr. Norman.

“I’ve just been wanting to help out. Having been working at the VA, I’ve been making mask clips to help the nurses out around here a little bit, just trying to find a little niche to figure out how I can help during this crisis,” said James Davis, 3D printer owner.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne says with testing guidelines now more laxed, you can expect the number of positive cases to continue to increase because of more testing.

As the county waits for more kits from the state, they’re brainstorming ideas for emergency situations.

“Since we haven’t been able to test that many people, that is one of the reasons we really want to ramp it up,” said Byrne.

FTI Dental Labs uses 3D printers daily. It could easily be used to create testing kit resources, but experts say it will come with a hefty price tage.

“It could be $500 to $600 just start-up cost before you do anything. The raw files and to be able to distribute it and make it affordable,” said Mike Fulton, FTI Dental Lab president.

Officials say they’ve received quite a bit of offers from people wanting to help, but they are still ironing out the details of the possibility.

“There’s just such a shortage. If we could help do that, it would be a great thing to the medical people,” said Fulton.

