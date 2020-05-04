Vyaire Medical and Spirit AeroSystems partner to increase ventilator production

Courtesy: Vyaire Medical Inc.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Vyaire Medical Inc., the world’s largest healthcare company fully dedicated to respiratory care, together with Spirit AeroSystems, announced today a new manufacturing and supply collaboration to build critical care ventilators at a converted facility in Wichita.

The temporary special partnership will allow Vyaire to quickly ramp up the production of critical care ventilators.

Design of the production system is underway, and teams are readying the facilities with production materials, critical equipment, and building infrastructure to stand up manufacturing lines.

Training of staff is proceeding and approximately 700 Spirit employees will be assigned to this special project as production ramps up.

