‘Wait list’ gives some Wichitans a chance to get vaccinated faster

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Many Kansans will still have to wait a few more weeks or even months to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but for a select few in Wichita, getting vaccinated just got a step closer.

“If they say the phase is 65 and older, that is what we do,” said Margaret Thompson, member of the Wichita Black Nurses Association. “But at the end of the day, if there is someone at that church that volunteered, they are going to get the first shot after the shop.”

Margaret Thompson helped organize a vaccination clinic at St. James Missionary Baptist Church over the weekend. After vaccinating everyone that needed to be vaccinated, Thompson said they had around eight doses leftover. Not wanting those doses to go to waste, they started offering them to volunteers who signed up to be on a waitlist.

“We tell them it’s not a promise that you are going to get the vaccine, but if there’s any left your name is on the list, and we just go through the list and go from there,” said Thompson.

Teri Cornejo and her husband were on that waitlist and were able to get vaccinated a few days ago. Cornejo says she was not expecting to receive a call alerting her that a vaccine was available but is extremely grateful that she did.

“We knew that we didn’t want to take anybody else’s place that needed it,” said Cornejo. “Complete grateful to the community and the Black Nurses Association.”

Her husband has a heart condition and says the vaccine is an added layer of protection against the virus.

“I truly felt at peace when we got it, and super grateful that we were able to get it,” said Cornejo.

Despite being vaccinated, Cornejo says they are going to continue to follow current health guidelines whenever they can.

Thompson says the next vaccination clinic will be March 14 at Tabernacle Bible Church. To schedule an appointment, people can call (316) 681-3954.