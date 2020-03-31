Waiting for 2-year-old girl’s test results, mom urges everyone to take coronavirus seriously

Live Now
Wichita police give update on killing of woman and child
1  of  78
Closings and Coronavirus changes
Barton Community College Butler Community College May Commencement Exercises cancelled Carriage Factory Art Gallery closed temporarily to the public through April Chicken N Pickle closing down restaurant scheduled events & operations Church of the Brethren - Garden City City of Arkansas City will close City Hall to the public starting March 23 Cosmosphere International Science Center & Space Museum in Hutchinson Cowley Co limits access to 3 campuses DCF Service Centers close until further notice, key services to continue Derby Woodlawn UMC Doc’s Friends & WSU Tech postponed April 18 Pull a Plane event Eastminster Church - Wichita El Dorado Senior Center closed through March 31, 2020 Ellinwood 1st Baptist Church Eric Fisher Academy Closing Temporarily Amid COVID-19 Concerns Finney County offices closed to public: First United Methodist Church in Sterling, no services Friends University Garden City Administrative Center Garden City Community College Garden City First United Methodist Church Genesis Health Clubs Girls Scouts of Kansas Heartland: No meetings or activitie until May 10 Great Bend American Legion Post 180 Great Bend First Assembly of God Church Great Bend St. John's Episcopal Church Harvey County Historical Museum Hays - North Oak Comunity Church Haysville Activity Center Haysville Resurrection Lutheran Church Hutchinson Moose Lodge Hutchinson Zoo Kansas Prisoner Review Board Kansas public schools closed for the remainder of 2019-2020 school year Kansas State to cancel all in-person commencement ceremonies Lake Afton Observatory Lake Afton Public Observatory Lee Richardson Zoo Mark Arts North Newton Mennonite Central Committee North Oak Community Church Pathway Church Planet Fitness - All locations Regal Theaters Salina First Church of the Nazarene Salina Public Library Sedgwick County Household Hazardous Waste Swap & Shop Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Sedgwick County Women, Infant & Children (WIC) Sedgwick County Zoo Stevens County The American Athletic Conference canceled all competitions for the academic The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum The Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum Valley Center closing down all public spaces inside City Facilities startin Washburn University moves classes online for the remainder of the semester West Link Church of Christ Wichita - Friends University Fine Arts Department Wichita - Sharon Baptist Church Youth Wichita - St. James Episcopal Church Wichita - University Congregational Church Wichita Aldersgate UMC Wichita Ascension Lutheran Church Wichita Calvary United Methodist Church Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wichita Exploration Place Wichita Federal Credit Union Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Indian Hills Church of the Nazarene Wichita Life.Church - east and west campuses Wichita Mid American Credit Union Wichita Open Streets ICT at Nomar Wichita Parkview Baptist Church Wichita Summit Church Wichita Symphony Wichita The Tutoring Center Wichita Westlink Church of Christ Winfield First Presbyterian Church
Click here for coronavirus updates

Waiting for 2-year-old girl’s test results, mom urges everyone to take coronavirus seriously

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: WDAF-TV

Posted: / Updated:

GARDNER, Kan. (WDAF) – While one local mom waits to hear the results of her toddler’s presumptive COVID-19 test, she’s asking everyone to take quarantine precautions seriously.

Two-and-a-half year old Indie is a fun kid.

“She’s super active, and she’s definitely an extrovert,” Katie May, Indie’s mom, said. “She will talk, talk, talk, talk.”

But May said on Saturday her usually outgoing attitude changed before bedtime.

“Went to bed, gave her some Tylenol, and then she was up the whole night complaining of headache, leg pain, and then her fever started spiking,” May said.

Indie’s temperature spiked up to 105.6 degrees, and it caused May to jump into action.

“I immediately started panicking,” May said. “She was very lifeless looking. Very pale. Like a ghost, literally, see though. Her skin looked like a ghost. Her eyes were sunken in and dark.”

They called the doctor, did a Telehealth appointment, and took her into an urgent care facility upon a doctor’s advice. She brought her daughter home, but when her temperature spiked over 105 degrees she called 911.

Paramedics in protective suits took the toddler to Children’s Mercy where doctors looked at her as a probable case of coronavirus.

“They’re telling me basically to consider it as a positive right now just because of the way she got negative on everything, and she’s showing the symptoms of it, and her appearance, her fevers, kind of the way things are going,” May said.

May said as long as Indie has Tylenol or Motrin in her system, the toddler’s fever will stay around 100 degrees. She said she’s been able to get it below 100 briefly. 

“It’s hard to take it seriously when you’re hearing it, hearing it, hearing it, and you’re not actually seeing it,” May said of the virus. 

The local mom said she didn’t take quarantine seriously at first, but now sees how important it is.

“Take it seriously because it is such a very serious thing,” May said. “A 105.6 fever isn’t something to joke around with in a two-year-old, and the symptoms are legit. She’s miserable. She’s miserable.”

May said it’s only been a few days since symptoms started. She’s not sure if this is the beginning or the worst of the virus. They expect Indie’s final results around Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories