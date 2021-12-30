Walmart and Sam’s Club are now dispensing COVID-19 antiviral medications in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, Dec. 30, both the Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies began dispensing the two authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications, Paxlovid (Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (Merck), through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Therapeutics Program.

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are receiving limited supplies. Kansans will only be able to recieve the COVID-19 antiviral medication with a prescription from their healthcare provider.

Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, worked with both the federal government and state health departments to select locations where the COVID-19 antiviral medications are needed the most. Walmart hopes to expand treatment access nationwide.

“We are committed to working with our state and federal partners to provide access to new treatment options like authorized COVID-19 antiviral medications as they become available,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities. As we have since the beginning of the pandemic, we’re proud to support our communities through everyday essentials, healthy food, vaccines, medication and other health care needs as we all work together to weather the pandemic.”

Since the COVID-19 antiviral medications are prescribed to those with COVID-19, they will only be available by curbside pickup or via drive-thru pharmacy windows.

Kansans and healthcare providers can go to Walmart’s COVID-19 medication locator to find which Walmart or Sam’s Club are currently carrying this medication and send in an electronic prescription.

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will continue to support the state and federal government to help increase the access and availability of the authorized COVID-19 antiviral medication and COVID-19 vaccines.

